'Honey Boo Boo' reality TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama

In this Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015 photo, June Shannon aka Mama June poses for a portrait in New York.

TUSKEGEE, Alabama -- Reality television star June "Mama June" Shannon has been arrested on drug charges in Alabama.

News outlets report that Shannon and a friend, Eugene Doak, were arrested March 13 at a gas station in Macon County where he was heard threatening her.

The reports say that in the course of the investigation authorities found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Al.com says the criminal complaint states the two had crack cocaine and a crack pipe.

Both are charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 39-year-old Shannon is the mother of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, who starred in a reality TV show on TLC. Shannon later starred in her own show documenting her weight loss.

The reports did not say whether she had a lawyer.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
alabamaarrestentertainmentus worldreality television
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Charter bus traveling from Florida to NY crashes, killing 2
Bronx father questioned in 1-month-old baby's death
NYPD rolls out pilot program, won't respond to every accident
34th Street reopened after boom truck crash near Penn Station
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
1 person dead in multi-vehicle crash in Hempstead
Suspect arrested in attemped rape in Brooklyn apartment
Show More
Hilton recycling used bars of soap for communities in need
Woman who climbed Statue of Liberty faces sentencing
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
Karina Vetrano murder: Mother expected to testify in retrial
New Zealand PM vows to deny accused mosque gunman notoriety
More TOP STORIES News