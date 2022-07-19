Transformer fire extinguished after explosion reported at Hoover Dam; no injuries

The fire ignited around 10 a.m. and was extinguished about half an hour later.

Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the Hoover Dam. (Adrienne Tiffany Herro)

BOULDER CITY, Nev. -- No one was injured when a transformer at Hoover Dam briefly caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.

"There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated," according to Jacklynn L. Gould, the Bureau of Reclamation's regional director for the Lower Colorado Region.

The fire ignited around 10 a.m. and was extinguished about half an hour later, she said.

Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam.

A huge plume of black smoke swirled above the building.

The city of Boulder City posted on its Twitter account that the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived. It referred additional questions to the Bureau of Reclamation and Hoover Dam.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Hoover Dam is located in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River on the border between Nevada and Arizona.

According to the federal Bureau of Reclamation, the dam is 726 feet tall and 660 feet at its base, as long as two football fields measured end-to-end.

As many as 20,000 vehicles a day drive across the 45-foot (14-meter) wide top of the dam, which is a National Historic Landmark.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadafiretransformer explosionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed while reserving parking spots for 'Law and Order' shoot
FDNY rescues dog thrown off bridge into Harlem River
Woman found dead on Belt Parkway may have been ejected: NYPD
Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers
Sesame Place apologizes after mom shares video of daughters at parade
All Rockaway beaches closed to swimming due to shark sightings
Charges dismissed against worker in deadly NYC bodega stabbing
Show More
Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of race for Congress
AccuWeather: Hotter in a hurry
Torrential rain floods subways, wreaks havoc in parts of Tri-State
Adams calls for federal help to deal with influx of asylum seekers
Crews work to repair giant sinkhole that swallowed Bronx van
More TOP STORIES News