Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: Carriage horses return to Central Park for 1st time in 6 months

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Carriage horses will return to Central Park Saturday for the first time in six months.

The drivers are planning to offer free rides to health care workers and first responders with identification.


Just a dozen carriages will be allowed, and they'll be sanitized between each ride.

Drivers will be tested for the virus each day before work.

Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that coronavirus hot spots are a significant problem in New York state and have a positivity rate at around 6.4%. Without the clusters, the rest of the state averages a positivity rate of 1.03%.

The governor again hammered home the importance of local governments enforcing mask and social distancing regulations.
He said if a municipality doesn't properly enforce the measures, the state will fine them $10,000.
EMBED More News Videos

Raw Video: Gov. Cuomo says coronavirus hot spots are a significant problem and have a positivity rate at around 6.4%. Without the clusters, the rest of the state averages a positivity rate of 1.03%.


Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City's daily positivity rate was at 1.53% with a seven-day rolling average of 1.52%.

What to know about coronavirus:
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

Here are more of today's headlines:



Trump campaign manager tests positive for COVID

President Donald Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh has confirmed the news, which was first reported by Politico. Politico said Stepien received his diagnosis Friday and is experiencing "mild flu-like symptoms."

Ex-Trump adviser tests positive for coronavirus
President Donald Trump's former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19. Conway tweeted Friday that she has a "light cough" and is "feeling fine." "I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," she added.

Schumer announces two members of Judiciary Committee tested positive for COVID
Senate Chuck Schumer took to Twitter on Friday to announce that two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for COVID-19. He says that there may be more and wishes his colleagues well.


These recommendations could reduce COVID-19 spread on campus
As colleges and universities are dealing with the coronavirus outbreaks on campuses, the CDC announced a new approach that could help prevent or reduce the transmission. The CDC issued their initial guidance last June, which stated that it "does not recommend entre testing of all returning students, faculty, and staff." At the time the guidance was released, people reported not getting their results for several days or weeks. But now, testing has been more advanced, and the CDC is saying, "In an IHE (Institutions of higher education) setting, with frequent movement of faculty, staff and students between the IHE and the community, a strategy of entry screening combined with regular serial testing might prevent or reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission."

Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check. According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%. To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker.


MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.


RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump COVID-19 Updates: What we know
'Full of fight and energy': Trump held NJ fundraiser hours before COVID diagnosis
Trump's age, health woes raise his risk for serious COVID-19 illness
Kellyanne Conway announces she tested positive for COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after mother of 3 killed by bullet while in home
Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head on Upper West Side
Trump given remdesivir after COVID-19 positive test
Steve Barnes of Cellino & Barnes, killed in plane crash in NY
FDNY Fire Zone opens kicking off Fire Prevention Month
AccuWeather: Beautiful fall weekend
Kellyanne Conway announces she tested positive for COVID
Show More
ABC7 Unite: Music mogul helping women of color with mentorship program
Notable figures who've said they have COVID-19 in the last day
NJ high school football team players take a knee in season opener
2020 Census deadline extended to Oct. 31 after legal challenge
Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died
More TOP STORIES News