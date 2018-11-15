PARADISE, California --A horse was saved from the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, thanks to a backyard swimming pool.
Jeff Hill found the horse in a backyard when he returned to his evacuated neighborhood.
In a Facebook post, he said the horse was tangled in the pool cover, which helped keep the horse from drowning.
For more stories and videos related to the Camp Fire, visit this page.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts