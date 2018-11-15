Horse found safe in California pool after fire blazes through area

A horse was saved from the Camp Fire in Paradise thanks to a backyard swimming pool.

PARADISE, California --
A horse was saved from the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, thanks to a backyard swimming pool.

Jeff Hill found the horse in a backyard when he returned to his evacuated neighborhood.

In a Facebook post, he said the horse was tangled in the pool cover, which helped keep the horse from drowning.

