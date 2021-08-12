Horses hold up traffic on highway in Brooklyn

Authorities say a tractor trailer carrying the horses overturned in the westbound lanes near Coney Island Avenue around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The animals weren't hurt, but video from Citizen App showed handlers walking the horses on the shoulder of the road to the nearest exit.
The westbound lanes were shut down while the trailer was removed and debris was cleaned up.
