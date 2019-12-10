St. John's Hospital in Far Rockaway experiencing water supply issues

By Eyewitness News
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A water main break in Queens has left some homes and businesses without water.

The water main broke at Beach 19th Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway Tuesday morning.

Many homes and businesses in the area are reporting very low water pressure or no water service.

Also, St. John's Episcopal Hospital is providing bottled water to patients, and the staff is still able to prepare patient meals. There are more than 200 patients at the hospital.

Officials are investigating if the hospital's situation is related to the water main break.

Repairs are expected to take much of the day.



