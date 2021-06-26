hot air balloon crash

4 dead, 1 critically injured in New Mexico hot air balloon crash

EMBED <>More Videos

4 dead in New Mexico hot air balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Four people died and one person was in critical condition after a hot air balloon they were riding in hit power lines in New Mexico's largest city, police said Saturday.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Albuquerque's west side, police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said. The balloon pilot is among the dead, he said.


No identities have been released.

The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines, sending at least one dangling and knocking out power to 13,000 homes, Gallegos said. The gondola crashed to the street, and the balloon envelope floated away, eventually landing on a residential rooftop, he said.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new mexicohot air balloon crashu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HOT AIR BALLOON CRASH
3 injured in hot air balloon crash near Denver: Authorities
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Illinois neighborhood
Hot air balloon crashes in desert
Meet the "Balloon Man" behind most of NJ's hot air balloons
TOP STORIES
Search grows dire at FL condo collapse site with 159 missing
J&J agrees to pay $230M to settle New York opioid claim
2018 report pointed out 'major structural damage' at Florida condo
Couple from NYC missing after Surfside building collapse
New Jersey family recounts surviving Florida condo collapse
Reporter's Notebook: Josh Einiger in Florida
NYC Pride: Everything you need to know
Show More
Cruise ship to sail from US for first time in more than a year
AccuWeather: Heat and humidity are making a comeback
NYC pools reopen: What you need to know before you go
COVID Updates: FDA adds heart inflammation risk warning to vaccines
Senior gets surprise from Marine older brother at graduation
More TOP STORIES News