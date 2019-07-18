Hotel evacuated, power outages after manhole fires in Brooklyn, Queens

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Manhole fires in Brooklyn and Queens are behind a series of power outages. Some buildings were evacuated, including a hotel.In Sunset Park, Brooklyn, the guests of the Insignia hotel were outside in the rain."We heard fire alarms, we saw the firemen outside, they weren't really doing anything until a few hours later when the carbon monoxide started coming in and then they started to evacuate us," said Hansen Wo, an eyewitness.In Queens, there were explosions on 32nd Avenue in East Elmhurst where Con Ed said a transformer fire led to a manhole fire around 9 p.m. Wednesday.In Maspeth, there was another manhole fire. Ten people had to be evacuated from their homes because of high carbon monoxide readings.The localized power outages due to the fires were all caused by the rain or overheating wires below the ground.That is something we can expect to see more of as the temperatures continue to soar over the weekend.----------