Dramatic robbery attempt caught on camera at Queens hotel

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD has released a surveillance video of four suspects wanted in connection with an attempted robbery at a Queens hotel.
The incident took place at Hotel 95 in Jamaica.
Three men can be seen leaving the hotel through a door while the fourth leaped from a window.
The room was occupied by a 20-year-old man.
The suspects took off empty-handed in a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.
The victim was not hurt.
