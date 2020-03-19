Dramatic robbery attempt caught on camera at Queens hotel

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD has released a surveillance video of four suspects wanted in connection with an attempted robbery at a Queens hotel.The incident took place at Hotel 95 in Jamaica.Three men can be seen leaving the hotel through a door while the fourth leaped from a window.The room was occupied by a 20-year-old man.The suspects took off empty-handed in a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.The victim was not hurt.----------