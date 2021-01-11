Hotel worker slashed by man in lobby in Long Island City

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person behind a violent attack on a worker at a Queens hotel.Surveillance video shows the man lunging at the 33-year-old victim with a knife.It happened at 6:15 a.m. Sunday inside the La Quinta Inn on Queens Boulevard in Long Island City.The man had been loitering inside the hotel lobby.The worker was handing the man a bottle of water when he attacked, slashing the victim across his hands and ear before walking off.The victim was taken to New York Health + Hospitals Elmhurst in stable condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------