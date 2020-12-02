4-alarm fire tears through Englewood building after explosion

It happened sometime before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Bancker Street.
Images from the Citizen app showed dark smoke rising from the area.
WATCH: Smoke rises from scene in Englewood, NJ
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
All lanes of Route 93 northbound are closed and detoured at Route 4 due to the fire.
This is breaking news. Story will be updated.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip