4-alarm fire tears through Englewood building after explosion

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Emergency workers are on the scene of a building explosion in Bergen County, New Jersey. Firefighters are battling a 4-alarm fire at the commercial building.

It happened sometime before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Bancker Street.

Images from the Citizen app showed dark smoke rising from the area.

WATCH: Smoke rises from scene in Englewood, NJ
There were no immediate reports of injuries.

All lanes of Route 93 northbound are closed and detoured at Route 4 due to the fire.

This is breaking news. Story will be updated.

