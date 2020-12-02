4-alarm fire tears through Englewood building after explosion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8438874" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from the Citizen app showed smoke rising from a possible explosion in Englewood, NJ.

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Emergency workers are on the scene of a building explosion in Bergen County, New Jersey. Firefighters are battling a 4-alarm fire at the commercial building.It happened sometime before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Bancker Street.Images from the Citizen app showed dark smoke rising from the area.There were no immediate reports of injuries.All lanes of Route 93 northbound are closed and detoured at Route 4 due to the fire.----------