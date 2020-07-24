House fire in Woodside, Queens leaves 4 residents hurt, 2 critically

Breaking overnight: 4 people injured in this raging inferno in Woodside, Queens. 2 victims at the burn unit in critical condition. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/ZHl7dzEG9s — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) July 24, 2020

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Four people were injured, two critically, in a house fire in the Woodside section of Queens. And four firefighters sustained minor injuries.The four were pulled from the house on 35th Avenue when fire broke out at 12:45 a.m. Friday.Two unidentified residents were taken to the burn unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital / Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.Two others - a 25 year old and a 10 year old - are stable at Elmhurst General Hospital.Four firefighters also sustained minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------