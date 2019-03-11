House fire kills 2 women in Patchogue, Suffolk County, man pulled to safety

PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Two women died in a house fire in Suffolk County, and a man was pulled to safety by responding police officers.The house caught fire on Sinn Street just before 1:30 a.m. Monday in Patchogue.Three responding Suffolk County police officers, a sergeant and two officers, were alerted to the fire by a part-time resident of the house. He had arrived to pick up some of his items and noticed the fire.They pushed their way in, found a disoriented 47-year-old man in the basement, and pulled him to safety.The officers called the fire department who found the two women inside."They then attempted to enter the main part of the house from the basement. They were turned back by the flames. They went back outside, alerted the fire departments, who were then on the scene, as to what happened," said Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, Suffolk County Police. "They made entry, made the house safe, and discovered two residents in the main portion of the house. Two adult females were dead at the scene."The three officers were treated for minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious.There were no working smoke detectors inside the home.----------