House fire kills 2 women in Patchogue, Suffolk County

PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Two women were killed in a house fire in Suffolk County.The house caught fire on Sinn Street just before 1:30 a.m. Monday in Patchogue.One man was able to escape and told firefighters there were two people still trapped inside.They were able to knock down the flames in under an hour but it was too late for the two women. They were pronounced dead at the scene.The man who escaped the fire suffered non-life threatening injuries. One police officer was also treated at the scene for a back injury.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------