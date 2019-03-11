House fire kills at least 1 person in Patchogue, Suffolk County

PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- At least one person is dead after a house fire in Suffolk County.

The house caught fire on Sinn Street just before 1:30 a.m. Monday in Patchogue.

One resident was able to escape and told firefighters there were two others still trapped inside.

They were able to knock down the flames in under an hour but it was too late for at least one victim.

The conditions of the other two people are not yet known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

