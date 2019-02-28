House fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Graniteville, Staten Island

GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) --
One person is dead and another injured in a house fire in the Graniteville section of Staten Island.

The blaze broke out at 7:20 a.m. Thursday in the basement of a home in the 100 block of Spartan Avenue.

Video from Citizen App showed heavy smoke coming from a two-story home.

Eyewitness News is told one person did not survive. Another person is being treated for injuries described as serious.

Firefighters remain on the scene.

