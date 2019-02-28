One person is dead and another injured in a house fire in the Graniteville section of Staten Island.The blaze broke out at 7:20 a.m. Thursday in the basement of a home in the 100 block of Spartan Avenue.Video from Citizen App showed heavy smoke coming from a two-story home.Eyewitness News is told one person did not survive. Another person is being treated for injuries described as serious.Firefighters remain on the scene.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7ny.com for more information as it becomes available.----------