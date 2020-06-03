House fire turns deadly in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is dead after flames tore through a home in Paterson.

It happened Tuesday afternoon inside a two-family home on 17th Avenue.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Five other people were displaced by the fire.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's office is investigating.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseypassaic countypatersonnew jerseyhouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
End of curfew arrives in NYC, looters largely absent during quiet night
NYPD tactics during curfew help curb looting and violence
Woman gives powerful speech to looters on streets of NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Strong afternoon storms
Tessa Majors murder: 13-year-old suspect due in family court
SAT drops plans for home exam due to internet concerns
Search for man in fatal stabbing at South Amboy train station
Show More
Suspect killed, several injured in NYC police shooting
Horse racing returns to Belmont Park on Long Island
Family-owned pharmacy in NYC devastated by looters
Minnesota files civil rights charge vs police in Floyd death
George Floyd's brother announces memorial, march in NYC
More TOP STORIES News