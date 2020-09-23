'How Did We Do?': NYPD launches pilot program to improve service it provides to New Yorkers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD is launching a new public feedback pilot initiative in two precincts as part of the department's ongoing effort to better serve New York City residents.
The "How Did We Do?" program will begin in the 25th Precinct and the 113th Precinct and offer an opportunity for police to hear directly from the people.
"It is often when New Yorkers are experiencing trauma, grief and sorrow that they turn to the police, giving our officers the privilege of serving them in their time of need," Commissioner Dermot Shea said. "The NYPD is committed to learning from what works best in our encounters with those we serve so we can continue our mission of helping people and keeping all New Yorkers safe."
Starting Wednesday, the NYPD is deploying posters and palm cards at the precincts that link to a service-focused survey.
The new survey is accessible from NYC.gov/nypd/feedback or by scanning the QR code with a smartphone's camera on the poster or palm card.
The survey is available in English and Spanish and will be further translated as needed. People who visit the precincts will also be encouraged to fill out the survey to provide feedback.
The NYPD's goal is to get feedback from people who received a wide variety of help and interactions, which may include attending precinct programs, reporting lost property, or reporting a crime, among others.
The survey asks simple questions about the service people received and gives opportunity for general feedback as well.
The pilot program will run through October 2020, and the department intends to expand citywide by the end of 2020.
The NYPD will use the information collected to help identify service areas that are effective, as well as ways to help improve service to communities.
The 25th Precinct encompasses the northern portion of East Harlem, including Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem Art Park, and the 125th Street Metro-North Station. The 113th Precinct encompasses the southeastern area of Jamaica, Queens, along with St. Albans, Hollis, Springfield Gardens, South Ozone Park, South Jamaica, Addisleigh Park, and Locust Manor.
