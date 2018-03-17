SELF-DEFENSE

These female trainers teach New Yorkers how to defend themselves

EMBED </>More Videos

Three trainers, each an expert in self-defense, discussed the issues of sexual assault -- and why taking self-defense classes are critical.

By Rasha Guerrier
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Three trainers, each an expert in self-defense, discussed the issues of sexual assault -- and why taking self-defense classes are critical.

"It's a very important time for women," said Jane Ray, programming director at the Chinese Hawaiian Kenpo Academy in the East Village.

From movements like #MeToo, to the rapid increases in sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry, the focus has shifted.

"I feel like more and more news about rape and abuse are coming out. All of a sudden, everyone's eyes are turned on this widespread issue that's been happening for a long time," said Viktoria Makarova from the Krav Maga Academy in Chelsea.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, approximately one in five women across the country have experienced rape at some point in their lives.

When it comes to self- defense, Gabrielle Rubin, "Female Awareness" instructor, expands the conversation in explaining that even in physical self-defense classes, handling situations socially or in the workplace aren't discussed. That's where her classes are different; they bring awareness on these social situations.

"Most self-defense classes start from the moment that someone has their hands on you. It is important to learn how not to be a target in the first place as well; that's where "Female Awareness" comes in," she said.

"You hear reports about women getting raped and women getting abused," said Makarova. "Suddenly it starts clicking. There needs to be more places ... that just empower women and give them the tools they need to deal with certain situations."

These three trainers explained why the education of self-defense is important for not only women, but for everyone. They also discussed and encouraged the resource and benefit of taking self-defense classes. For Rubin, so far, her experience as an instructor has been very rewarding.

"The response I get over the decade that I've been teaching is really special because you're changing people's lives," she said. "Or they walk away feeling more confident, just changing certain things that they were doing."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
self-defenserapefitnesssexual assaultsexual harassmentoriginalsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SELF-DEFENSE
Teen fatally shoots mother's abusive boyfriend, will not be charged
7 On Your Side Investigates: Self-defense training for flight attendants
Ronda Rousey: Violence against ex-boyfriend in book was self-defense
More self-defense
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News