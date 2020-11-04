How many electoral votes does each state have? A look at the electoral college in the 2020 election

IT'S THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE

What's all this hubbub about 270?It's not about the 270 whales stranded this fall on Australia's island state of Tasmania. It's not about congestion on Interstate 270 feeding commuters into Washington, D.C. It's about who's going to sit in the White House for the next four years.Nearly 2.9 million more people voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but she still lost.President Donald Trump won because he took the Electoral College, under a system set up in the U.S. Constitution and refined through the centuries.This is where the magic number comes into play. To win the White House, a candidate must win at least 270 electoral votes.That's a majority of the 538 that are up for grabs in the 50 states.Each state is allotted a different number of electoral votes, based on how many representatives it has in the House, plus its two senators.California has the most electoral votes with 55. Texas is next with 38 electoral votes. The candidate who wins New York or Florida can pocket 29 electoral votes toward the race to get 270. Illinois and Pennsylvania each have 20. Rounding out the top 10 list of states with the most electoral votes is Ohio with 18; Georgia and Michigan with 16 and North Carolina with 15.Among other swing states: Alaska has 3, Nevada has 6, Wisconsin has 10 and Arizona has 11.If Biden wins in the west in Arizona and Nevada, where he's leading Wednesday morning, then he needs only two of the following three states: Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. (As of 6 a.m. PT, Biden has a narrow lead in Michigan and Wisconsin, but Trump had a lead in Pennsylvania. There are still lots of votes to be counted, especially in Pennsylvania.)A surprise win in Georgia would make the electoral map even rosier for Biden. With hypothetical wins in the Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, Biden would reach 260 of the 270 electoral votes needed. Then he would only need one other battleground state to fall his way to secure victory.Trump's paths to victory are a little more scattered across the map. There's one scenario where he wins in the outstanding southern states, Georgia and North Carolina, but even that puts him about 23 electoral votes shy of victory. He'd need a combination of any two other battleground states to win (Arizona + Nevada, Wisconsin + Michigan, Michigan + Pennsylvania, etc.).As of 10 a.m. PT, Trump has a lead in Georgia, North Carolina and also Pennsylvania. Still, winning all of those puts him just shy of 270, so he'd need to win one more key undecided state to secure reelection.