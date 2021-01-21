coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus NY: Lt. Governor visits Aqueduct Race Track vaccine mega-site amid shortages

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Aqueduct Race Track in Ozone Park, Queens opened as one of New York's state-run COVID vaccination facilities on Monday.

And it was welcome news, despite the current shortage of vaccines.

The positivity rate in the Ozone Park area is more than 14 percent, one of the highest in NYC.

Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Hochul is expected to tour the facility Thursday morning.

It comes as Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is running out of its supply, so it is not clear if or how long the Aqueduct will remain open.

As of now, the Aqueduct is still accepting appointments for those who are eligible.

So far, fifteen vaccination sites in New York City have been forced to close due to lack of vaccine.

The mayor says the shortage is causing the city to fall short of its vaccination goals.

Because of a delay in Moderna vaccine shipments, the city has rescheduled nearly 23,000 appointments originally set for today through Sunday.

The appointments will be rescheduled for the same times next week.

The NYPD and FDNY have also cancelled some of their appointments.

