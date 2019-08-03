el paso shooting

El Paso shooting: How to help victims after shooting at Cielo Vista Mall Walmart

EL PASO, Texas -- If you're looking to support those impacted by Saturday's deadly mass shooting in El Paso, several organizations have ways to help:

The El Paso Community Foundation has established a fund to help victims of Saturday's deadly shooting at Cielo Vista Mall. Those looking to help can make cash donations on EPCF's website. The foundation said it will waive administrative fees and pay credit card fees associated with fundraising for the victims. EPCF said it will work with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to disburse funds raised.

Paso Del Norte Community Foundation has also set up a fund to help those impacted by the shooting. Donations can be made on the organization's website.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross has also mobilized staff and volunteers to support those impacted in El Paso. Those looking to support the organization's work can do so on the local chapter's website.



Local authorities have said there is an urgent need for blood donations. Those looking to donate locally should contact Vitalant blood centers to schedule a donation appointment. Donations will also be collected through Sunday at the food court of the Mesilla Valley Mall in Las Cruces.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el pasotexas newsgun violenceel paso shootingmass shootingactive shooteru.s. & world
EL PASO SHOOTING
El Paso shooting: At least 18 dead, dozens injured: LIVE COVERAGE
El Paso shooting: Trump, politicians respond to reports of active shooter near Texas mall
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Paso shooting: At least 18 dead, dozens injured: LIVE COVERAGE
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
El Paso shooting: Trump, politicians respond to reports of active shooter near Texas mall
Man, nanny found dead in double murder at suburban NJ home
AccuWeather: Warm sunshine
1 dead, 4 sickened after apparent carbon monoxide exposure in NYC
Jones Beach offers 50-cent parking for 90th birthday
Show More
Serial brake puller arrested again for subway 'surfing'
Wake held for twins who died in Bronx hot car
Police search for shooter after man's body found in the Bronx
Police search for apparent dognapper in the Bronx
Cop involved in Garner death suspended after judge recommends firing
More TOP STORIES News