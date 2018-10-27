PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING

How to donate to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

"We must all come together and we must take action to prevent these tragedies in the future," Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf said after the deadly Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

GoFundMe has verified a fundraiser supporting the victims of Saturday's Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that left at least 11 people dead.

The GoFundMe had collected more than $60,000 in just five hours by Saturday evening, and donations continued to pour in.

Organizer Shay Khatiri said funds raised will support survivors and victims' families. Funds will also be used to help the congregation repair physical damage to the building as a result of the deadly shooting at Tree of Life synagogue.



Khatiri, an Iranian-American immigrant, wrote that the generosity of strangers thus far had "warmed my heart."

"My adoptive country never fails to inspire me. Today, all I can think of is that we are indeed 'one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.'" he added.

