As the nation comes to terms with the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that has left at least 17 people dead, many are looking for ways to help those impacted by the tragedy.The Broward Education Foundation, a registered nonprofit, has established a GoFundMe campaign to provide "relief and financial support" to victims and their families as they recover from the shooting.As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign has raised nearly $250,000 of its $350,000 goal.GoFundMe verified the campaign's authenticity in a Facebook post. It has also waived platform fees for the campaign, so all contributions will go directly to victims.