ACCUWEATHER

How to keep food safe during a power outage

EMBED </>More Videos

If you lose power, follow these steps to keep your refrigerated and frozen food safe for as long as possible. (Shutterstock)

When a storm knocks out power, keep the fridge and freezer doors closed as much as possible. An opened fridge keeps food cold for about four hours, according to AccuWeather.

For extended outages, 50 pounds of dry ice should keep an 18-cubic-foot freezer that is fully stocked cold for two days.

Before eating refrigerated or frozen meat, poultry, fish or eggs, thoroughly cook them to a safe minimum internal temperature to destroy any foodborne bacteria that may be present.

If the food was kept above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours or more, discard it.
Related Topics:
severe weatheraccuweatherhurricanefood safety
ACCUWEATHER
LIVE Florence Track: Watches issued ahead of monster Cat 4 storm
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Gordon hit our area
What is a tropical depression?
Download the Eyewitness News AccuWeather app!
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
More accuweather
Top Stories
LIVE Florence Track: Watches issued ahead of monster Cat 4 storm
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
Off-duty NYPD detective attacked by black bear
Puppy recovering after being exposed to methamphetamine
Beam accident at construction site causes Midtown traffic mess
Tears, tributes as NYC marks 17th anniversary of 9/11
Video shows suspect in pair of brutal beatings, slashings
Jersey Shore gears up for Hurricane Florence
Show More
PD: PSE&G impostor robs home of 87-year-old woman in NJ
James Van Der Beek shares message about miscarriages
Dozens of cars illegally parked in LI mall lot illegally booted
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek debuts beard, causing stir
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Florence
More News