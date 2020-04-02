How to make Rice Krispie treats

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With everyone stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Eyewitness News' reporter, Lucy Yang, wanted to share an easy recipe you can make at home.
With these simple ingredients, family members of all ages can pitch in to make a delicious treat. Lucy was nice enough to donate her gifts to her building staff - working hard to keep residents safe.
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons butter
1 package (10 oz., about 40) JET-PUFFED Marshmallows
OR
4 cups JET-PUFFED Miniature Marshmallows
6 cups Kellogg's Rice Krispies cereal
Directions:
1. In large saucepan melt butter over low heat.
2. Add marshmallows and stir until completely melted.
3. Remove from heat.
4. Add KELLOGG'S RICE KRISPIES cereal.
5. Stir until well coated.
6. Using buttered spatula or wax paper evenly press mixture into 13 x 9 x 2-inch pan coated with cooking spray.
7. Add marshmallows to the top - while still warm - for decoration.
8. Cool before cutting into 2-inch squares.
**Best if served the same day**
Microwave Directions:
1. In microwave-safe bowl heat butter and marshmallows on HIGH for 3 minutes, stirring after 2 minutes.
2. Stir until smooth.
3. Follow steps 5-8 above.
**Microwave cooking times may vary**
Note:
- For best results, use fresh marshmallows.
- 1 jar (7 oz.) marshmallow creme can be substituted for marshmallows.
- Diet, reduced calorie or tub margarine is not recommended.
- Store no more than two days at room temperature in an airtight container.
- To freeze, place in layers separated by wax paper in an airtight container. Freeze for up to 6 weeks. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.
