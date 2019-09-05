hurricane dorian

How you can help communities hit by Hurricane Dorian

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By Tonya Simpson
As Hurricane Dorian continues its path of destruction, efforts are underway to help the areas impacted in the Bahamas. If you want to help there are some easy ways you can donate:

  • You can give $10 to the American Red Cross by texting "DORIAN" to 90999
  • To support the Volunteer Florida Foundation text "DISASTER" to give $10 or "DISASTER25" to give $25 to 20222.
  • Charity Navigator is a charity assessment organization that evaluates charitable organizations across the country. They have compiled a list of reputable charities committed to helping Hurricane Dorian victims.
