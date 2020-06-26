Former officer charged in shooting that may leave bystander paralyzed

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A former police officer was charged in a shooting inside a restaurant in Queens that may have paralyzed a bystander.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said 52-year old Dwayne Chandler fired his weapon inside a sushi restaurant in Howard Beach Tuesday evening during a verbal dispute with another customer.

Video from Citizen App showed the police response following the shooting.

A third man, who was not involved in the initial altercation, was struck in the back by a bullet.

He was taken to the hospital and currently has no sensation in his legs and is unable to move his toes.

"A verbal dispute could have turned deadly when this defendant allegedly lost control and fired his weapon - hitting an innocent bystander instead of his intended target. This kind of gun violence is unacceptable, particularly when the shooter is alleged to be a retired member of service. The defendant will now be held accountable for his alleged actions," Katz said.

Chandler was arraigned Thursday morning and charged with assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first and second degree.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
howard beachqueensnew york citystray bulletassaultshootingnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black Lives Matter protesters want $1B taken from NYPD
Trump tweets about plan for BLM mural in front of his tower
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Suspect on the run after 7-year-old girl grazed by bullet in NYC
COVID-19 cases surge among young adults
COVID quarantine will impact Tri-State travelers returning home
NYC high school celebrates nearly 90 percent graduation rate
Show More
NYC protests haven't caused spike in COVID-19 cases, data shows
Connecticut plans for full-time, in-school education in the fall
AccuWeather: Sunny, low humidity
House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd's death
NYC's top cop speaks out on civil unrest, police reform
More TOP STORIES News