Social media reacts after woman jumps into Hudson River on TikTok

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- A young woman from Nassau County thought it would make a cool TikTok video - jumping off a boat for a swim in the Hudson River, in front of the Statue of Liberty.

However, 20-year-old Donna Paysepar's video is going viral for a different reason. Many on social media are commenting that swimming in that not-so-clean Hudson water is gross and potentially dangerous.

RELATED: President Trump orders TikTok owner to sell US assets

"A lot of people are being very mean, saying 'I hope she dies from that water' and like just sending me death threats," said Paysepar.

Paysepar says she stands by her own opinion.

"And that is that I live by the YOLO mentality. You only live once," she said.

Paysepar says she did get some of that water in her mouth and wasn't expecting it to taste so bad.

RELATED: Two teens rescued after chasing volleyball into Hudson River

She is not worried, but she does plan to head to the doctor soon for a check-up.

