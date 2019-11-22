Hudson Yards fire draws huge FDNY response on West Side

WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- The FDNY responded to a fire at Hudson Yards early Friday morning.
There was a large response with many units on the scene around 6 a.m.
10th Avenue near 33rd Street was shut down to accommodate the firefighting activity.
The fire was reported on the fourth floor of 20 Hudson Yards.
The FDNY reported that they quickly extinguished the fire and were continuing to check the building.
