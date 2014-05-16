WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Coronavirus
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Police make weapons, drug bust in Brooklyn
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver says he feared for his life as group on bikes attacked BMW
Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid
Squirrel caught on video enjoying slice of pizza in tree
Family grateful mom, dog OK after violent machete attack
Long Island man receives life-saving kidney donation from niece
'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Russia
Show More
Deadliest US serial killer Samuel Little dies at age 80
COVID Live Updates: UK variant in CA; US hits record for deaths
NY pilot testing business reopening plan, starting with Bills playoff game
AccuWeather: Cloudy and rain
Search for suspect who shot, killed man through door in NYC
More TOP STORIES News