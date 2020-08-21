Huge fire tears through New Jersey apartment complex under construction

SOMERVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is raging at an apartment building under construction in New Jersey Friday.

The flames broke out at new building that is part of a larger complex called the Somerville Parc Apartments on James Street in Somerville.

Somerville police would only confirm there is an active building fire that is not under control, and huge flames could be seen shooting out the roof.

There is no information on any possible injuries.

This is a breaking story, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
somervillesomerset countyfireapartment fireapartment
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Giannulli to serve 5 months in prison for college bribery scheme
NYC shootings: 3 more dead as surge in gun violence continues
2 tropical systems could threaten the U.S. as hurricanes next week
Postmaster says ballots No. 1 priority, but details no plan
7 firefighters hurt as fire burns through home on Staten Island
COVID Updates: NY sets record for testing, Gov. Cuomo says
Megan Thee Stallion reveals who she says shot her last month
Show More
Golden State Killer faces multiple life sentences
Chiefs ban fans from wearing Native American headdresses
White House to host memorial service for Robert Trump
7 train smashed windows could limit train service: MTA source
Family kicked off JetBlue flight over 2-year-old's mask refusal
More TOP STORIES News