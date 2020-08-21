Huge fire tears through New Jersey apartment complex under construction

SOMERVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is raging at an apartment building under construction in New Jersey Friday.The flames broke out at new building that is part of a larger complex called the Somerville Parc Apartments on James Street in Somerville.Somerville police would only confirm there is an active building fire that is not under control, and huge flames could be seen shooting out the roof.There is no information on any possible injuries.This is a breaking story, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.----------