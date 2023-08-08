Hulu offers $1.99/month subscription to college students ahead of return to school: How to sign up

The start of August means the kickoff to back-to-school season, and Hulu is offering a deal to eligible new and existing college student subscribers.

Eligible college students can sign up for the streaming platform's ad-supported plan for $1.99/month (regularly $7.99/month) so they can watch their favorite shows and movies without breaking the bank. Click here to learn more and sign up.

The special pricing is valid only for college students, both incoming or currently enrolled in graduate or advanced degree programs at Title IV accredited colleges or universities in the United States. Both eligible current Hulu subscribers and new subscribers can switch in or sign up.

Subscribers will get access to shows like "Abbott Elementary," "Dopesick," "Atlanta," "Only Murders in the Building" and dozens more.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.