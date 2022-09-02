Hulu's 'Wedding Season' is part action, part comedy, all binge-worthy

Hulu's new series "Wedding Season" is packed with action, adventure and some laughs along the way.

LOS ANGELES -- If you're looking for a heaping dose of action and comedy, "Wedding Season" is going to be your next binge.

Coming to Hulu September 8, the series stars Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea as Katie and Stefan, who meet at a wedding. Although she is already engaged, they begin having an affair. Cut to two months later and Katie's husband and his family have been poisoned to death at her wedding reception and Stefan is the prime suspect. Stefan, however, thinks Katie might be to blame. Both have to prove their innocence, so they go on the run to find out who really did it.

"It's this kind of intense, mad, whirlwind, jumping from buildings, getting punched in the gut," Gavin Drea tells On The Red Carpet. "It just feels exactly like what falling in love feels like."

Drea and Salazar needed a special kind of chemistry to pull off the Stefan/Katie relationship. "We just kind of clicked straight away," says Drea. "We made each other laugh, same sense of humor, and we were just kind of vibing off each other."

"Wedding Season" premieres on Hulu September 8.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.