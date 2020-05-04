Human remains discovered off shoulder of New Jersey interstate

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey police are investigating after human remains were discovered on the shoulder of an interstate in Middlesex County.An off-duty trooper traveling south on I-287 discovered the remains near milepost 8.7 on Friday afternoon.Detectives discovered a pair of blue and grey Nike men's sneakers and a damaged black bicycle, which they say may belong to the victim.Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Adam Brozek or Det. Thomas Finnerty, both of the New Jersey State Police Major Crime North Unit, at 609-610-3816. Anonymous tips are welcome.The case remains under investigation. Few other details were released.----------