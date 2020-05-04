Human remains discovered off shoulder of New Jersey interstate

(Photo/Shutterstock)

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey police are investigating after human remains were discovered on the shoulder of an interstate in Middlesex County.

An off-duty trooper traveling south on I-287 discovered the remains near milepost 8.7 on Friday afternoon.

Detectives discovered a pair of blue and grey Nike men's sneakers and a damaged black bicycle, which they say may belong to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Adam Brozek or Det. Thomas Finnerty, both of the New Jersey State Police Major Crime North Unit, at 609-610-3816. Anonymous tips are welcome.

The case remains under investigation. Few other details were released.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
piscatawaymiddlesex countyhuman remains foundnew jersey newsnew jersey state police
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo unveils metrics for regional approach to reopening
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NJ schools to stay closed for academic year
MTA details overnight subway shutdown, travel alternatives
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask
Domestic violence on the rise, as WomanKind aims to help victims
Show More
Texas principal drives 800 miles to visit graduating seniors
US awards 29 Purple Hearts for brain injuries in Iran attack
NYC distributing 7.5M free face coverings
Hackensack teacher provides groceries to families in need
Man who built crosses for gun violence victims dies
More TOP STORIES News