Human remains found in backyard of home in Brentwood

BRENWOOD, Long Island (WABC) --
Suffolk County police are investigating after human remains were found in Brentwood.

The skeletal remains were discovered Saturday at about 2 p.m. in the backyard of a home on Frank Street.

Police say the remains were taken to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner to determine the identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information, can call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to CRIMES (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

