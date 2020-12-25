Human remains found near downtown Nashville explosion, police say

BREAKING: This is the RV that exploded on 2nd Ave N this morning. It arrived on 2nd Ave at 1:22 a.m. Have you seen this vehicle in our area or do you have information about it? Please contact us via Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or online via https://t.co/dVGS7o0m4v. @ATFHQ pic.twitter.com/JNx9sDinAH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

These are pictures from 2nd Avenue south. Windows were broken out from explosion area to Broadway. Please AVOID this area! Media staging is at 2nd Avenue south and KVB. pic.twitter.com/tocdpHWFgj — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020

Footage from the scene on 2nd Ave North as multiple agencies continue to work and investigate an explosion from earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/5g40RhwNNl — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9057770" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from the scene shows the aftermath of a possible explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

NASHVILLE -- Two law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.It is unclear how the remains are related to the Friday explosion or whether they might belong to the person believed to be responsible or a victim.The officials could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.Authorities have said they believe the blast was intentional.The city's police chief said officers responded to a report of a shots fired before discovering the RV that was blaring a recorded warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes. Police evacuated nearby buildings and called in the bomb squad. The RV exploded shortly afterward.A recreational vehicle parked in the deserted streets of downtown Nashville exploded early Christmas morning, causing widespread communications outages that took down police emergency systems and grounded flights at the city's airport. Authorities said they believe the blast was intentional.Police were responding to a report of shots fired Friday when they encountered the RV blaring a recorded warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said. Police evacuated nearby buildings and called in the bomb squad."Shortly after that, the RV exploded," Drake said at a midday news conference."This is the RV that exploded on 2nd Ave N this morning. It arrived on 2nd Ave at 1:22 a.m.," the department wrote on Twitter.Surveillance video published on a Twitter account Friday that appeared to be across the street from the blast captured the recorded warning issuing from the RV, "... if you can hear this message, evacuate now," seconds before the explosion.The blast sent black smoke and flames billowing from the heart of downtown Nashville's tourist scene, an area packed with honky-tonks, restaurants and shops. Buildings shook streets over from the explosion near a building owned by AT&T, which is one block away from the company's office tower."We do not know if that was a coincidence, or if that was the intention," police spokesman Don Aaron said.AT&T said the affected building is the central office of a telephone exchange, with network equipment in it. Some service was interrupted, but the company has not said how widespread the outages are. Police agencies were reporting that their 911 systems were down because of outage, including Murfreesboro and Knox County, about 180 miles from NashvilleThree people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, although none were in critical condition, Aaron said. Authorities don't know whether anyone was in the vehicle when it exploded. Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the city was lucky that the number of injuries was limited.Aaron said earlier that some people were taken to the department's central precinct for questioning but declined to give more details.The FBI will be taking the lead in the investigation, said spokesman Joel Siskovic. Federal investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also on the scene. The FBI is the primary law enforcement agency responsible for investigating federal crimes, such as explosives violations and acts of terrorism.At noon, police dogs continued to search cars and buildings in the nearby area.A Philadelphia man staying in a nearby hotel said that when he heard the blast, he knew it wasn't a harmless noise."It was a very loud explosion," said Joseph Fafara. "We tried to rationalize it that it was an earthquake or something. But it was obvious it wasn't an earthquake." He said he traveled to Tennessee with his family on Christmas because the state has looser COVID-19 restrictions than Philadelphia.Fafara went outside to look at the damage but police barricades had already been put in place.Black smoke and flames were seen early Friday billowing from the area, which is packed with bars, restaurants and other retail establishments and is known as the heart of downtown Nashville's tourist scene.Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard.Buck McCoy, who lives near the area, posted videos on Facebook that show water pouring down the ceiling of his home. Alarms blare in the background and cries of people in great distress ring in the background. A fire is visible in the street outside.McCoy says he says he heard gun fire 15 minutes before the explosion rocked his building. McCoy said the windows of his home were entirely blown out."All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there it would have been horrible," he said."It felt like a bomb. It was that big," he told The Associated Press."There were about four cars on fire. I don't know if it was so hot they just caught on fire, and the trees were all blown apart," he said.President Donald Trump has been briefed, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere, who said that Trump, who is spending the holidays in Florida, will continue to receive regular updates. The U.S. Justice Department said Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen was also briefed and directed all department resources be made available to help with the investigation.Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said on Twitter that the state would provide the resources necessary "to determine what happened and who was responsible. Please join @MariaLeeTN and me in praying for those who were injured and we thank all of our first responders who acted so quickly this morning."Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the city was lucky that the number of injuries was limited.___Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington contributed. Beaty reported from New York.