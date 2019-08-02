Human-trafficking suspect on ICE's most wanted list captured at Detroit motel

By ABC7.com staff
DETROIT -- A suspected human trafficker who was on ICE's most wanted list has been captured after more than two years on the run.

Federal agents found 50-year-old Darrick Bell at an Econo-Lodge motel near Detroit.

Officers also found nearly $12,000 in cash and what they believe to be cocaine in the room.

Officials say Bell and his conspirators used drugs to coerce human trafficking victims into performing commercial sex work.

Bell also went by the aliases "Ghost" and "Tone."

Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement say Bell was the leader of what was described as a sophisticated human trafficking and drug operation.

In January 2017, nearly 200 agents and officers were involved in a raid on another motel in Detroit, in what was described as one of the largest human trafficking operations in that city's history.

They found human trafficking victims, drugs and a gun. But they say Bell managed to escape the raid and had been on the run until now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganfugitive arrestfugitivehuman traffickingmost wantedicedrugs
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rescuers search for swimmer who went missing in the East River
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Bruce Springsteen's son becomes a firefighter
Small plane makes emergency landing on Washington highway
AccuWeather: Nice day to close out the week
R. Kelly to appear in NYC court on sex crime charges
Hundreds of fish fly out of lake during 'electrofishing'
Show More
Video shows armed robbery of Bronx livery driver
Car hits person riding scooter in East Flatbush
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
NYC man says he was violently attacked by DoorDash driver
NYC gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
More TOP STORIES News