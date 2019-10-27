Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16

GREENVILLE, TEXAS -- Authorities say at least two people have died and 16 people were injured at a party in Greenville, Texas.

According to authorities, the party was a non-sanctioned homecoming party for Texas A&M Commerce.

Deputies were called to the party as a complaint of parking on the shoulder of Highway 380.

Deputies say approximately 750 people were at the party when they arrived and gun shots erupted 15 minutes later.

The deputies say they didn't see the shooter at the time because of the mass exodus and they didn't fire their weapons.

According to authorities, 12 people were shot and 16 were injured. Some people were injured trying to escape the venue.
The Texas Rangers and the FBI are investigating. The shooter hasn't been identified and is still on the run.

Authorities say that witnesses have not been able to give a comprehensive description of the shooter.

Deputies don't believe the shooter was a party-goer. They believe that he went there for the shooting.



Greenville is just northeast of Dallas and an 18 minute drive to campus.

Texas A&M Commerce has more than 12,000 students and it's officially homecoming weekend.
