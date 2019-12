Hundreds mourn boy, 10, killed in New Jersey football game shooting

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hundreds of people gathered over the weekend to mourn a 10-year-old boy killed in a shooting at a high school football playoff game in New Jersey and to call for an end to such violence.Micah Tennant died five days after gunfire erupted in the stands Nov. 15 at a Pleasantville High School game. Six men have been charged, including a wounded 27-year-old man authorities said was targeted.Mayor Marty Small Sr. told mourners at Saturday's funeral in Atlantic City that a city park will be refurbished and renamed in honor of the boy, who was described as a good student who liked helping others and was interested in being a DJ.A billboard tribute on Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville reads "We must stop the violence."----------