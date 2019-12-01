Hundreds mourn boy, 10, killed in New Jersey football game shooting

10-year-old Micah seriously injured after being shot during a football game in Pleasantville, NJ on November 15, 2019.

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hundreds of people gathered over the weekend to mourn a 10-year-old boy killed in a shooting at a high school football playoff game in New Jersey and to call for an end to such violence.

Micah Tennant died five days after gunfire erupted in the stands Nov. 15 at a Pleasantville High School game. Six men have been charged, including a wounded 27-year-old man authorities said was targeted.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. told mourners at Saturday's funeral in Atlantic City that a city park will be refurbished and renamed in honor of the boy, who was described as a good student who liked helping others and was interested in being a DJ.

A billboard tribute on Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville reads "We must stop the violence."



