Hundreds of anti-Semitic fliers found scattered on street in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- More than 100 anti-Semitic fliers have been found scattered all over a street in Queens.
At the top of the fliers is the message 'worthless,' followed by an expletive. Below it was the message, 'cancer-filled Jew.'
People noticed the fliers by Norman Street and Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood.
A father and a daughter called the police and posted an image online to warn other people.
Police say they have a complaint report on file.
So far, no arrests have been made.
