Weather

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in Atlantic Ocean, could be hurricane strength by Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Epsilon formed Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean about 735 miles southeast of Bermuda.

Epsilon has maximum sustained winds near 40 miles per hour and it is not moving. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen over the next 72 hours. It should also start moving to its northwest sometime Tuesday.

Epsilon is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Thursday.

It could approach Bermuda as a hurricane sometime late this week.

Epsilon should not threaten North Carolina or any other state in the USA. However, the storm will churn up the sea.

"If you have weekend plans to try and go to maybe one last fall beach trip, you could have rip currents to deal with," Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.
Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weathertropical depressionhurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: 40M cases confirmed around the globe
Gunfire leaves woman dead, 2 men wounded in NYC
'Clouds' hits No. 1 on iTunes seven years after singer's death
De Blasio, Cuomo anticipate changes to COVID cluster restrictions
CA mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe
10,000-person wedding scaled down in NYC after enforcement
Public 'should be' skeptical of FDA's vaccine process, Cuomo says
Show More
Your old iPhone is worth big bucks. Here's why
NY's plastic bag ban enforcement starts today
Chick-fil-A worker rescues child choking in drive-thru
Company warns employees jobs could be in danger if Trump loses
Woman, 99, travels hundreds of miles to vote
More TOP STORIES News