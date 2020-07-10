accuweather

Hurricane hacks: Food in the washing machine and more

When preparing for a hurricane, there are things you can do to make sure your stuff stays safe and dry, even if the power goes out.

Check out these cool hacks from AccuWeather.

FOOD

If you need extra storage for food, try keeping it in your washing machine. You can pack the food in with ice because it will drain out after it melts. What's more, the metal will continue to help keep the food cold after the ice melts.

SEE ALSO: Foods to stock up on before a storm hits

WATER

If losing power also means losing water in your home, be sure to plan ahead.

During storms, you can store water in your bathtub so you have some ready for the toilet. Also, be sure to take a shower before the storm hits.

POSSESSIONS

If you're worried about things getting wet, a dishwasher is a good place to keep them dry because it is sealed off so well. Put your stuff inside a zip-close bag before storing it in there. Just make sure you don't forget to retrieve the items after the storm!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricane dorianwaterfoodhome tiphurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Where is Tropical Storm Fay headed
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning
Bright comet now visible to naked eye in July night sky
Lightning strikes frighteningly close to state trooper: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where is Tropical Storm Fay headed
COVID Updates: NYC cancels all large events through September
18-year-old dies, others rescued after getting caught in LI surf
Many malls in NY reopen Friday, if air filtration systems updated
After rash of shootings, mayor unveils 'Violence Prevention Plan'
Goya CEO praises Trump at White House, backlash is swift
Officers in deadly Breonna Taylor raid thought she was alone
Show More
Hit and run driver injures bicyclist in Queens
Terrifying: Woman swept away by flash flooding survives
COVID News: Volunteer to take new COVID-19 vaccine
2nd COVID-19 patient receives rare double-lung transplant
NYC man charged with sex trafficking, rape of 2 teen girls
More TOP STORIES News