Elsa now a hurricane, strengthens on path toward Haiti, Florida

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Elsa has become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Season.Surface observations from Barbados indicate that Elsa's maximum sustained winds increased rapidly overnight to near 75 mph, and a gust of 86 mph was reported this morning in Barbados.A Hurricane Warning has been posted for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines, and a Hurricane Watch for Dominican Republic and Haiti!The storm expected to pass very close to the island this weekend with winds near hurricane strength of 70 mph. Heavy rain and flash flooding are expected.On the forecast track, Elsa is expected to pass over Cuba Sunday night into Monday as a Tropical Storm with winds of 65 mph.By Monday evening Elsa will approach the Florida Keys. As it moves on the west side of Florida, heavy rain will be possible all the way to Miami.Then NHC forecast then takes the storm parallel to the western coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday, passing near the Tampa Bay area.Heavy rain, some storm surge and gusty winds will be expected.----------