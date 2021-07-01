Elsa Update: Tropical storm approaching landfall in Florida; New York area to be impacted Friday

WHAT THE NEW YORK AREA CAN EXPECT

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Elsa weakened overnight to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph as it approaches landfall north of Tampa Bay, Florida.Tropical Strom Warnings are replacing Hurricane Warnings now as the system weakens, with the landmass and dry air affecting the system.At 5 a.m. Wednesday, Elsa was located about 50 miles southwest of Cedar Key, Florida and 70 miles northwest of Tampa.The track has moved slightly west, so the landfall will be later, possibly after 9 a.m. or even around 10 a.m. Wednesday.The storm surge in Tampa Bay was expected to peak around 4:30 a.m. at about 5 feet.The highest rainfall totals will be north of Tampa Bay, more than half a foot, and tornadoes will be possible through the morning for entire state of Florida.A Tornado Watch was issued early Wednesday morning for parts of central/southwest Florida, including Orlando, Tampa, and Ft. Myers.A Tropical Storm Warning is issued for Georgia and South Carolina, including Savannah and Charleston.A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for North Carolina and Virginia including Wilmington and Norfolk!Forecasters expect Elsa to race across the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday night and will be just south of NYC near the Jersey Shore on Friday morning.By Thursday evening and Thursday night, Elsa will reach the Mid-Atlantic including just east of Washington, D.C.and into Philadelphia. Flooding rain and gusty winds will be the biggest threat.By Friday morning, Elsa is expected to reach Jersey coast, Long Island and NYC with heavy rain and gusty winds.The storm will be out of the area by late morning, speeding up into southern New England around Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard.----------