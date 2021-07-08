weather

Elsa Update: Tri-State area prepares for damaging winds, flooding, possible outages

Long Island prepares for Elsa

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to bring damaging winds and considerable rainfall to parts of the Tri-State area Thursday night into Friday morning.

Tropical Strom Warnings now stretch for almost the entire East Coast from Georgia to Massachusetts - and preparations are underway in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, especially along the coastlines.

Meteorologist Jeff Smith is tracking Tropical Storm Elsa.



New Jersey Governor Murphy and other officials said Wednesday that the state is not expecting a direct or heavy hit from Elsa.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy talks about what the state expects from Tropical Storm Elsa



"We do think that the primary impacts from Elsa are going to be really elevated surf and rip currents Thursday into Friday and that little bit of extra rainfall. So as we always knock on wood, we're not expecting too much of too much of a tremendous impact," Col. Patrick Callahan of the NJ State Police said.

Preparations are underway at the Jersey Shore, with Tropical Storm Warnings in effect ahead of Elsa's arrival.



Even so, damage is possible to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unsecured objects. Tree limbs can break off and some trees can become uprooted.

PSE&G, already coping with outages from Tuesday's storms, is preparing to respond to whatever else brings.

"PSE&G has additional personnel ready to respond and we're performing system and logistics checks to ensure the availability of critical materials, fuel and other supplies. We encourage our customers to prepare as well," said Jack Bridges, PSE&G's vice president, Electric Operations.

Customers should prepare, be cautious and stay alert to their surroundings during and after storms. Review storm preparation tips at https://nj.pseg.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety.

Safety Tips:
Downed wires should always be considered "live." Stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines, and don't go near the pole or anything touching the line. Immediately call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734) to report downed wires and dial 911 if an imminent hazard exists.
Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over - and don't stand near - downed power lines.
Downed lines can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.
If you are on life-sustaining medical equipment, ensure that you alert PSE&G in advance and notify your local police and fire departments. For more information, visit www.pseg.com/life.



