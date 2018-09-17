Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Want to help after a disaster? Follow these tips to maximize your impact.

Hurricane Florence slammed the Carolinas and neighboring states with storm surge, damaging winds, and catastrophic flooding.

For those who are looking to help, here is a roundup of several organizations that are currently responding to areas affected by Florence:

The American Red Cross



The American Red Cross has already mobilized more than 1,500 disaster workers to aid in the relief efforts. The American Red Cross is currently taking donations to aid in their response efforts, specifically for those affected by Florence, here.

Eligible donors in unaffected areas are also urged to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets to help maintain the nation's blood supply. There is a critical need to platelet and type O blood donations. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossblood.org/Give-Blood or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

AmeriCares


The health-focused disaster relief organization, AmeriCares has deployed a response team to North Carolina.

They are currently collecting donations for emergency medicine and other supplies specifically for those impacted by Florence here.

North Carolina Community Foundation



The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) is a local humanitarian organization based in North Carolina that partners with local charities that support the community -- and is still ranked as a highly-rated charity currently providing aid to the Carolinas ahead of Florence.

You can learn more about how to support their relief efforts on the ground on their website.

GlobalGiving



The nonprofit crowdfunding organization GlobalGiving, which supports grassroots charity projects on the ground in areas affected, has launched a Hurricane Florence relief fund.

The fund will support immediate relief efforts such as food, water, and medicine but also invest in longer-term recovery projects to help residents rebuild their community after the storm recedes.
For animals:

American Humane Society and the Charleston Animal Society



When these storms hit, animals -- especially those in a shelter -- are often extremely vulnerable as residents evacuate. If you are looking to help with the relief efforts for pet shelters, the national nonprofit organization American Humane Society and the local Charleston Animal Society are both highly-rated organizations aiding in the Florence relief efforts specifically for four-legged residents of Virginia and the Carolinas.

Also:

NBA Cares:



Michael Jordan, a native North Carolinian, is joining with the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA family to provide "necessary and immediate relief and support to those affected by Hurricane Florence." Jordan is working with a number of community organizations such as the American Red Cross, Second Harvest Food Bank, and United Way. You can donate on the NBA Cares website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
red crossamerican red crosshurricane florencedonationscharity
Top Stories
21 hurt in massive fire at Kings Plaza parking garage
2 drown in NJ trying to rescue swimmer who was later saved
Protesters hold vigil for chickens killed in religious ritual
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Florence head northeast
Tom Arnold, Mark Burnett get into fight at pre-Emmys party
Tractor-trailer smashes into 3 homes, cars on Staten Island
MTA worker arraigned in fatal shooting of correction officer
Show More
Diaper-wearing man allegedly fakes disability to meet women
LI doctor, wife killed when plane crashes in Boston suburb
Florence flooding spreads, body of 1-year-old recovered
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
Red Cross team of FDNY members deploys to Carolinas
More News