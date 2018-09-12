HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence supplies scramble: Video shows chaotic scene at NC Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

It got chaotic at a North Carolina Walmart as residents scrambled to stock up on supplies ahead of Hurricane Florence. (Jenetha Diamondz Satterfield via Storyful)

DURHAM, NC --
Things got chaotic on Tuesday at a North Carolina Walmart as residents scrambled to get water and other supplies ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Witness Jenetha Diamondz Satterfield recorded the scene in Durham as people pushed, shoved and tugged in efforts to get their cases of bottled water and other supplies while Walmart workers and security tried to keep order.

Despite the rush for supplies, Satterfield said no fights broke out in the store while she was there.

Click here for more about Hurricane Florence.
Related Topics:
severe weatheru.s. & worldhurricane florencedrinking waterhurricane
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence Track: Landfall could happen Friday
Florence path: Carolinas prepare for direct hit
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
NY Task Force 1 heads south to help with Florence
Jersey Shore gears up for Hurricane Florence
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Florence Track: Landfall could happen Friday
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
Exclusive: Detective claims NYPD cover-up after assault
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
2 killed when SUV crashes into gas station in Commack
Eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
Florence path: Carolinas prepare for direct hit
Manhattan DA moves to dismiss 3,000 marijuana cases
Show More
Vacant building collapses in SI, neighbors displaced
Teenagers rob store after clerk suffers heart attack
Woman jumps from moving car to escape fake Uber driver
What's in the Amazon box? Maybe a real Christmas tree
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
More News