Flooding in NYC, NJ ahead of Henri leaves drivers stranded, some rescued by boat

NEWARK, N.J. (WABC) -- The tropical surge of moisture that came in ahead of Tropical Storm Henri late Saturday and into early Sunday caused major flooding in parts of the Tri-State.Low lying roads in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey engulfed several vehicles.The flooding was so deep in some areas that the city's police department called on boat units to help rescue drivers and passengers.Heavy rain also resulted in flooding on several streets and roadways in Queens.Standing water rose to the top of car doors on the Cross Island Parkway.Some vehicles had to be abandoned, stranding drivers."It just engulfed all of the cars. The fire department came and they were very helpful. Now we just have to wait and see if the cars work," stranded driver Amanda Fields said.Flooding was also reported on College Boulevard.