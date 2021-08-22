Flooding in NYC, NJ ahead of Henri leaves drivers stranded, some rescued by boat

Low lying roads in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey engulfed several vehicles.
The flooding was so deep in some areas that the city's police department called on boat units to help rescue drivers and passengers.
Heavy rain also resulted in flooding on several streets and roadways in Queens.
Standing water rose to the top of car doors on the Cross Island Parkway.
Some vehicles had to be abandoned, stranding drivers.
"It just engulfed all of the cars. The fire department came and they were very helpful. Now we just have to wait and see if the cars work," stranded driver Amanda Fields said.
Flooding was also reported on College Boulevard.
Additional Henri Coverage
Tracking Henri Live
Long Island prepares for Henri
Connecticut braces for Henri
How mass transit is preparing for Henri
New York City beaches closed Sunday and Monday
What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
Emergency Resources for severe weather
Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg's extreme weather survival guide
Share your weather photos and videos, and Eyewitness News may show them on TV or any of our digital and social platforms
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip