Eyewitness News Live: Hurricane Ian death toll continues to rise

At least 52 dead across Florida from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms

The remnants of Ian are charging up the East Coast on Saturday after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Friday afternoon.

Funeral arrangements set for slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling

Funeral arrangements have been made for FDNY EMS Alison Russo-Elling, who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack.

3 injured in shooting after high school football game in Newburgh

Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people after a high school football game in Orange County Friday night.